Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.
NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.