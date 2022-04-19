Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.00). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.45 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

