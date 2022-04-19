Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Rover Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,906. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

