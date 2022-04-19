Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €61.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €61.00 ($65.59) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($66.67) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.76 ($66.41).

BOSS stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €53.50 ($57.53). The company had a trading volume of 224,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.13. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €35.33 ($37.99) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($64.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 79.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

