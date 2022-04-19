Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $15.20. 16,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,453. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.