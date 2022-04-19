Royal Bank of Canada Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.51.

PSK traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,223. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.54.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

