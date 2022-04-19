Royal Bank of Canada Increases Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Price Target to C$20.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLS. National Bankshares raised their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaris Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of SLS traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$14.77. 206,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,175. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.58. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

