Royal Bank of Canada Raises Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to C$20.00

Apr 19th, 2022

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLSSF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

About Solaris Resources (Get Rating)

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

