Royal Bank of Canada Raises Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to C$20.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLSSF. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

