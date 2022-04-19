Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.20. 2,481,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,464. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,715,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 408,117 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 596,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 159,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 115,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

