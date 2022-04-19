RPC’s (RES) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.14 and a beta of 1.60. RPC has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RPC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after buying an additional 1,225,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPC by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in RPC by 2,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RPC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.