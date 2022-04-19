Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
RWAY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,890,052 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $256,139,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
