Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.