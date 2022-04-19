Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

