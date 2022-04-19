Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.97. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.