Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Safehold stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.41.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,282,739 shares of company stock valued at $193,751,334. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,545,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

