Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €136.00 ($146.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.70 ($137.31).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €103.88 ($111.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.01. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

