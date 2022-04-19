Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SGA opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83.
Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.