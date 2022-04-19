salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,770,206.86 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $447,074.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $448,316.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total transaction of $456,389.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total transaction of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total transaction of $491,786.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

