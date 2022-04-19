salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,712 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,664. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.88.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

