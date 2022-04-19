Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

