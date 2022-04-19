Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.37) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.69 ($37.30).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €42.00 ($45.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.47. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €22.78 ($24.49) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($52.43).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

