Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

