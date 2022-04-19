Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 388,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.8 days.
OTCMKTS:SAXPF opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.
