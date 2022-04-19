Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €33.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD – Get Rating) received a €33.00 ($35.48) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.95) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($21.96).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

