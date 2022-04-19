Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

