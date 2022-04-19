Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SIS. TD Securities cut their price target on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.22. 147,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.52. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$15.68 and a 12-month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.