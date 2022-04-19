SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
SBFG stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.
About SB Financial Group (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.