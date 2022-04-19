SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

SBFG stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $136.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

