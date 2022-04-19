SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $378.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $373.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.43.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $355.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.94 and a 200-day moving average of $339.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 167.12 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.