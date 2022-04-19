Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.20 ($7.74) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($8.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.34) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.88) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.33 ($7.88).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

FRA SHA traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.69 ($6.12). 785,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($18.00). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.70.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.