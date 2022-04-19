Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGSY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($215.05) to €185.00 ($198.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.