SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

