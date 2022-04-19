SciPlay’s (SCPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,111. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SciPlay by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 577,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the third quarter worth $21,866,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

