Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.50 ($29.57) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($30.97) to €29.60 ($31.83) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

