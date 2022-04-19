Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Scorpio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
