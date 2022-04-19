Scotiabank Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

ATGFF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

