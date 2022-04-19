Scotiabank Boosts AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.
ATGFF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.34.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
