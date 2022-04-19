Scotiabank Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DPMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Dundee Securities lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DPMLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.31. 27,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,040. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 22.47%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

