Scotiabank Boosts Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$69.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

EMRAF traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,874. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64. Emera has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

