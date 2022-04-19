Scotiabank Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. Cormark cut their price target on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.22.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.82 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$235.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alessandro Bitelli sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.92, for a total transaction of C$942,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,735,510. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,701.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.