Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Shares of OLA stock traded up C$1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 91,200 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$568,385.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,608,616.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 516,500 shares of company stock worth $3,225,758.

About Orla Mining (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.