Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$7.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OLA stock traded up C$1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95.
About Orla Mining (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.
