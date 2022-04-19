Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$54.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.34.

PPL traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.18. 513,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,623. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$50.50. The company has a market cap of C$27.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

