Scotiabank Raises Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 374.14% from the company’s current price.

CXB has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CVE:CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total transaction of C$49,549.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at C$124,597.20. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,990 over the last 90 days.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

