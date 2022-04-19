Scotiabank Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$62.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 54,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,467. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

