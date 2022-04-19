Scotiabank Raises Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

FTS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.46. 7,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,414. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Fortis has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

