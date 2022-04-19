Scotiabank Raises K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$10.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS KNTNF traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

