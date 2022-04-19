Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

