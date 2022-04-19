Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.53) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STB opened at GBX 1,221.93 ($15.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,256.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,271.12. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,005 ($13.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.48).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.68) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.71) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($22.75).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

