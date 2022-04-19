Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.82. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.