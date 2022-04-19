SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LEDS stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.03. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

