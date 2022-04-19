Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $0.70-$0.78 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.80-$4.06 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.