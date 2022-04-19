SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,684,989 shares of company stock worth $60,291,229.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

S traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.89. 45,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,851. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

