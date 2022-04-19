Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.36. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1,049.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 290,499 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,271,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.