Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Service Corporation have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining on robust Cemetery sales for a while now. Higher Funeral revenues also contributed to its fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see higher levels of funeral services, burials and preneed sales. Management raised its 2022 bottom-line view upward on the persistent impacts of the pandemic. The company expects escalated earnings in the first quarter. Service Corporation is committed to pursuing strategic buyouts for its segments and building new funeral homes to generate greater returns. That said, Service Corporation is battling some inflationary cost increases related to staffing, maintenance and energy-associated expenses.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $50.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

