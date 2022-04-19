ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $55.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 348,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $446,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 496,230 shares of company stock valued at $593,977 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

